VetsAid concert in Columbus to feature James Gang, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Walsh is returning to Columbus and he's bringing other big rock acts from Ohio with him for a concert to benefit veterans.

The sixth annual VetsAid festival will be held on Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena and will feature the newly reunited James Gang for a final performance with special guest Dave Grohl.

The lineup also includes Nine Inch Nails (Cleveland), The Black Keys (Akron) and The Breeders (Dayton).

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

According to a press release, Walsh, who considers Columbus his hometown, wanted to create an all-Ohio bill for this year's show with all net proceeds to benefit Ohio veterans and their families.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, The Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

VetAids, Walsh's national non-profit veterans organization, held its inaugural show on Sept. 20, 2017 with a concert in Fairfax, Va. To date, VetsAid has given out $2,000,000 in grants.