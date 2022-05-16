Eric Clapton to perform at The Schott this September

Clapton will kick off his newly announced concert series with a performance at the Schottenstein Center on Sept. 8.

Clapton will kick off his newly announced concert series with a performance at the Schottenstein Center on Sept. 8. Concert tickets go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here.

Clapton will be accompanied by bandmates Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Chris Stainton, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon. The concert will also feature special guest performer Jimmie Vaughan.

A portion of all proceeds from Columbus ticket sales will go to benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

You can view the full list of tour dates below: