Columbus native called longest-running ‘Jeopardy!’ champ with a mohawk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus native, who is capturing attention for his cool demeanor and haircut, is beginning to make serious money on "Jeopardy!"

Dave Rapp was born and raised in Columbus. His family who remains in central Ohio told 10TV he still calls himself a Buckeye, even though he recently moved to California.

Rapp grew up watching the show with his mother in Columbus and always dreamed of being a contestant.

On Tuesday night, he collected a three-day total of $69,200 after responding correctly during Final Jeopardy.

The prompt: “Early in his career, he worked for a newspaper whose style guide said, ‘use short sentences’ & ‘use vigorous English.”

Rapp, a writer, correctly answered: “Hemingway.”

Host Ken Jennings called Dave the longest-running "Jeopardy!" champion with a mohawk.