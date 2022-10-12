Brandy says she's recovering from dehydration, malnutrition

WASHINGTON — Singer Brandy says she is recovering from a health scare caused by dehydration and low nutrition.
The Grammy award winner addressed her fans on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that she was "following the doctor's orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition." She also thanked fans for "sending love and light my way."
Earlier in the day, TMZ and Los Angeles Times reported that the singer, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, was hospitalized after suffering seizure.
TMZ reported that law enforcement had received a call from the singer's home in Los Angeles on Tuesday for emergency services. The singer did not address the media reports of having a seizure.
The singer and actress had previously been hospitalized in 2017 after getting sick on a Delta flight in Los Angeles, the Times reported. Brandy was transported to the hospital after the flight crew returned to the gate.
Brandy is known for hit songs like "The Boy is Mine" and has also starred in the TV series "Moesha." She is also known for her role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Her brother is singer Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr.
