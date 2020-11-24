Georgia senior community celebrates woman's 100th birthday

Elaine Norman Johnson was born in Minnesota on Nov. 17, 1920.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta senior living community celebrated a very special milestone with one of their residents last week: Her 100th birthday.

Legacy Ridge in Marietta told us Ms. Elaine Norman Johnson turned 100 on Nov. 17. She was born in 1920 in Montevideo, Minnesota. They said on reaching the milestone, she said: "It feels like any other day, but now I feel old!"

According to Legacy Ridge, Elaine met her future husband when she was just 16 at a church Halloween party. They went their separate ways, as Elaine moved to California after high school, but as chance would have it met again and were married more than seven years later, on Jan. 20, 1944.

The wedding took place on Treasure Island Navy Base, a small outpost in the waters between San Francisco and Oakland.

Elaine and her husband had two sons and were married for 57 years.

They wound up settling in Atlanta, where Elaine worked as a secretary and receptionist at an attorney's office and then the IRS, before her retirement.