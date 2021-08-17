Worthington parents protest district’s mask policy day before school starts

School begins on Wednesday. Some parents asking for universal masking.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Wednesday is the first day of classes for Worthington schools. Students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to wear masks, but for kids in high school, it's their choice.

“It makes me sad because I don't know who my community is, I don't know who my country is,” said Beth Mirmelstein, grandparent of two students in district.

Project Worthington, a group of parents in favor of masking, gathered outside of the Worthington Education Center to protest the district’s policy.

“Yes, I am worried and my daughter’s worried,” said Maria Ramirez, parent of 10th-grader Lucia Cassell-Ramirez.

“I'm just really concerned that the lack of masks will harm the people in my life that I love,” said Cassell-Ramirez.

Maria Ramirez says she is high risk, which concerns her daughter, when she thinks about going to school.

“I feel disappointed that I have to be there and then I have to put my mother at risk like that. I worry and I stress and I hope that I won't do anything that could harm my mother in any way,” Lucia says.

10TV received a statement from the district about the protest: