Westerville South teacher receives prestigious award for efforts, commitment to school theatre

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A theater director at Westerville South High School was awarded a prestigious honor for his efforts and commitment to promoting school theatre.

Matthew Wolfe was named the 2023 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Foundation and the Educational Theatre Association. The award acknowledges and honors theater educators at the middle and high school levels.

“We’re delighted to recognize Matt Wolfe as the 2023 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year,” EdTA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Katona said. “His efforts to promote school theatre and build support for the organization demonstrate his unwavering commitment to theatre education and its profound impact on students’ lives.”

Wolfe has led the WSHS Thespian Troupe 513 for the past 10 years and teaches theater courses, according to the school district. He also leads the Black Voices Project to celebrate and showcase plays written by Black playwrights and heads the summer theater enrichment program for middle and high school students.

The district says Wolfe was among 18 educators in the country to receive an honorable mention in the Tony Awards’ 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. The award recognizes K-12 theatre educators who have demonstrated “monumental impact on the lives of students and who embody the highest standards of the profession.”