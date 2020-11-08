Westerville City Schools will start academic year with 100 percent remote learning

The district is moving away from its previous plan of starting the year with a blended learning model.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville City Schools' Board of Education finalized its decision Monday night to begin the upcoming academic year with 100 percent remote learning.

Students will spend two days in online preparation on August 20 and August 21. The first day of online instruction is scheduled for August 24.

In a letter sent to families, the district said its decision to start the school year with the fully remote learning model was based in part on recommendations from Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health. Both agencies have recommended that no schools should reopen under any model that provides in-person instruction, and that schools should operate under remote learning models due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials have said that schools should only consider having blended learning when the county is at a level 3 or better on the state's public health advisory alert system.

As part of the district's remote learning plan, leaders have created the Westerville Virtual Academy. Students who have not enrolled in the academy will begin the year with the 100% remote learning model, but could possibly move to a blended model of in-person and remote learning at some point during the semester if conditions allow.