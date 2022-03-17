Watkins Memorial High School closed Friday due to possible threat

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said the threat does not appear to be credible.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Watkins Memorial High School will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution for a possible threat.

According to a post from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the high school was notified of a threat earlier in the day Thursday. The sheriff’s office did not specify what the threat entailed.

"[The threat] was nondescript and while all threats are taken seriously, it does not appear to be credible," Sheriff Randy Thorp told 10TV.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and families within the Southwest Licking School District have been notified.

A Facebook post from the school district reads: