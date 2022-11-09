Voters pass $90 million bond for Pickerington schools

The $90 million bond issue was approved by 57% of the voters Tuesday night.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Voters signed off on a bond issue for the Pickerington Local School District that will go towards building a new junior high school and other renovations.

In addition to building a new junior high school, the funds will go towards renovating Ridgeview Junior High School and adding more classrooms to buildings to provide more space for students.

The previous two levies failed in 2020 and 2021. The district has been pushing for a levy, saying two of its schools are over capacity and five are more than 90% full. Over the next five years, the district said nine buildings would be over capacity and two more would be more than 90% full.

The passing of the bond will not raise property taxes, according to the district.

If the measure failed, the district would have implemented remote learning and modular buildings.