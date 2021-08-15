Upper Arlington community gets first look at new high school

The new Upper Arlington High School was showcased Sunday during a grand opening ceremony.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The academic year begins very soon for students at Upper Arlington Schools. What better way to start the new school year than with new buildings?

"Thousands and thousands of people have been coming through our buildings,” said Paul Imhoff, Superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools.

The new Upper Arlington High School was showcased Sunday during a grand opening ceremony. The district will open a total of six new schools this year.

"We did not want to build a brand new 1950's high school. We actually wanted to build something that was ready for the next 60 years,” Imhoff said.

Imhoff told 10TV he's excited most about the learning spaces at the Upper Arlington High School. The new school has state of the art classrooms, science rooms with natural light, and rooms clustered with open common areas to encourage learning.

"It's just crazy. It's obviously very different than any other school that I’ve seen,” said Liam Zieg. Sadly, Zieg and his friend Danielle Grim won’t be attending high school next year. The two graduated from the Upper Arlington district this year, but they’re excited for their peers' new experience with learning.

“It's like really open, like everything, there's lots of windows. It's not the textbook school and I feel like everyone will be able to socialize easier,” Grim said.