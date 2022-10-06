46 University of New Hampshire fraternity members charged in alleged hazing incident

The university suspended the fraternity during the investigation.

DURHAM, N.H. — Update: Durham police on Friday released the names of 10 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire who have so far been arrested in connection with an alleged hazing incident in April.

Arrested and charged with hazing are Seth Burdick, 19, of South Hampton, New Hampshire; Benjamin Chase, 18, of Hampton, New Hampshire; Robert Doherty, 19, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; Daniel Fachiol, 21, of Hampden, Maine; Charles Farrah, 20, of Grafton, Massachusetts; Robert Hardy, 21, of Atkinson, New Hampshire; Oliver Jacques, 19, of Auburn, Maine; Gabriel Kwan, 21, of Winchester, Massachusetts; Mason Steele, 19, of Williston, Vermont; and Colby Travis, 19, of Pelham, New Hampshire.

They were released and scheduled to appear for arraignment at Dover District Court on Wednesday, Durham Police Department Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Friday afternoon.

Original story: Forty-six members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire face criminal charges in an alleged incident of hazing in April.

Arrest warrants charging 46 members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) with student hazing were issued Tuesday, and several students have already turned themselves in, Stafford County Attorney Emily Garod told NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday morning.

The SAE New Hampshire Beta chapter, a recognized fraternity at UNH, was also charged.

Durham police said they were notified by UNH officials on April 18 of a possible student hazing incident involving new members on April 13 at the SAE house, located at 28 Madbury Road in Durham.

An immediate investigation found probable cause that the crime had taken place, police said.

Arrest warrants charging the chapter and 46 members were issued Tuesday. Garod said many of the students have left the area following the end of classes, and prosecutors have been contacting them asking them to turn themselves in.

She declined to discuss the charges, only saying, "New Hampshire statute allows us to charge the people who organized the hazing, the people who were present for the hazing, and the participants of the hazing. There is no uncharged victim."

If convicted of student hazing, members each face a $1,200 fine. The chapter faces a maximum fine of $20,000.

Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department in New Hampshire announced the Tuesday arrests on Friday, one day after alumni gathered at the university for the annual reunion.

A spokeswoman for UNH said Friday that the college learned of the alleged incident from SAE's national headquarters and immediately notified Durham police.

The fraternity was suspended on an interim basis pending the outcome of the police investigation, Erika Mantz, executive director of UNH Media Relations, said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.

"We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process.