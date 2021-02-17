Tutor hopes to bridge the gap between hybrid, virtual learning and the classroom

In the beginning, Chris and Erica Lotte knew they needed help.

In the beginning, Chris and Erica Lotte knew they needed help.

“It was a scramble just to figure out how to get everything figured out,” Chris said.

When COVID took away students from the classroom in the spring, it added to the plates of parents. The Lottes have two children in the Bloom-Carroll Local School District.

“Like every parent, we want what’s best for your children and us as educators was not what was best for our children,” Erica said.

Wendy Neely is an educator. She was a teacher for 20 years and tutored online in the summer. In the fall of 2020 when teachers headed back to the classrooms, she stayed at home and started her own tutoring business.

“How did it change? Oh my goodness, [it was] night and day,” Neely said.

She now tutors 20 students a week ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade in math and reading.

“It’s just like if parents aren’t on top of every single thing, they’re just falling between the cracks and teachers, it’s no fault of their own, they can’t give them everything that they need,” Neely said.

Parents like the Lottes pay for Neely’s service but Neely is also a provider with Learning Aid Ohio, which provides free in-person supplemental learning support for students who qualify for the state’s Individualized Education Program, or IEP.

The Lottes encourage more people to learn about IEP and to take advantage of what it offers.

“If there’s somebody supplemental to work with a child individually not only does that help the child, it helps the family but then also helps the teacher,” Erica Lotte said.

Neely says she also offers free advice on best practices and resources to help ease those pains of parents who continue to juggle so much.

“If I can help their kids…if they can be close as a family but they just need a resource…that’s what I want to do,” Neely said.