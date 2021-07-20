Target brings back teacher discount program for fourth year

Educators who sign up for Target Circle will get a one-time coupon for 15% off school supplies.

MINNEAPOLIS — With summer in full swing, it might seem a bit early to start thinking about the upcoming school year. But teachers, it's time to make your back-to-school shopping list!

To help educators get their supply shopping done early and at a discount, Twin Cities-based Target is bringing back its popular Teacher Prep event for a fourth year.

To take advantage of the savings, teachers need to sign up for Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program. Once registered, you'll get a one-time discount of 15% off select classroom supplies and necessities. It's redeemable through July 31.

The discount is available to all K-12 teachers, homeschool educators, daycare and early childhood learning center teachers, university and college professors and trade school teachers.

According to Target, over 80% of this year's back-to-school collection is under $10.