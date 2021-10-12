Police arrest suspect accused of making social media threat to Hamilton Local School District

Police arrested the person responsible for making the threat and deemed it not credible, adding there is "no further cause for concern."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested the suspect accused of making a social media threat toward Hamilton Township High School on Thursday.

In an updated post to Facebook, the Hamilton Local School District said Obetz police arrested the person responsible for making the threat and deemed it not credible, adding there is "no further cause for concern."

Officials did not provide further information on the suspect.

The district canceled Friday classes at all schools after learning about the threat, which Superintendent Mark Tyler said was made to the Hamilton Township High School.

Tyler said the decision to close the district for the day was made due to the nature of the threat and out of an abundance of caution. He did not offer further specifics in regard to the nature of the threat.

"Thank you to the Obetz Police Department for working tirelessly through the night to get this situation solved for our district," the post reads in part. "We appreciate their quick action concerning the safety of our district and community.

You can read the original statement below:

Ranger Families, Hamilton Local School District has been working with law enforcement this evening to investigate a... Posted by Hamilton Local Schools on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 13.