Superintendents working to get hundreds of students internet access

Superintendents across Ohio are submitting their requests to expand broadband connectivity in their districts as part of Governor DeWine’s initiative to expand internet connection to students.

The plan was announced in July and will use a $50 million grant from the federal CARES Act to allows schools to purchase hotspots and internet devices for students.

“I recently did a survey with our area and we had anywhere from 10% to 65% of students without internet access,” said Lori Lowe, Superintendent of Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center. Lowe said the survey was conducted this summer.

One of those districts falling into this category is Ridgewood Local School District. Superintendent Mike Masloski requested a survey be done on the 1,240 students within his district to see which ones do not have internet access.

“It came up with almost 500 of our students that do not have broadband internet,” Masloski said.

He’s one of several superintendents requesting for Wi-Fi hotspots for his students among other resources for their students to learn virtually.

His district will have 80% of students going back for in-person learning while 20% stick with virtual. He said part of the reason for the large number of in-person education is a lack of internet access.

Since the spring his teachers have had to be more creative than other districts with making sure their students are understanding the material.

“We try to utilize the resources that they have. So this past spring when we had to do full remote we were utilizing things that they had in their homes already so when we were doing math projects it might be an area or perimeter of a landscaping job,” Masloski said.