20 Columbus City Schools return to in-person learning next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty Columbus City Schools will return to in-person learning next week, the district announced on Friday.

Students spent their first week back at school doing virtual learning due to extreme heat and humidity across central Ohio.

CCS said 19 schools will be back in the classroom on Aug. 30 and students at Whetstone High School will return to in-person learning on Sept. 1.

The following schools going back Monday are:

High schools:

Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)

Eastmoor Academy

Middle schools:

Arts Impact Middle School

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys

Johnson Park Middle School

Mifflin Middle School

Westmoor Middle School

Yorktown Middle School

Elementary schools:

Broadleigh Elementary School

Columbus Gifted Academy

Como Elementary School

Fairwood Elementary School

Hubbard Elementary School

Maize Elementary School

North Linden Elementary School

Siebert Elementary School

Valleyview Elementary School

West Broad Elementary School

Westgate Elementary School

The district also said Whetstone High School students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teachers and staff are setting up their classrooms.

The high school was renovated throughout the summer, which prevented the students and teachers from being inside.