20 Columbus City Schools return to in-person learning next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty Columbus City Schools will return to in-person learning next week, the district announced on Friday.
Students spent their first week back at school doing virtual learning due to extreme heat and humidity across central Ohio.
CCS said 19 schools will be back in the classroom on Aug. 30 and students at Whetstone High School will return to in-person learning on Sept. 1.
The following schools going back Monday are:
High schools:
Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)
Eastmoor Academy
Middle schools:
Arts Impact Middle School
Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys
Johnson Park Middle School
Mifflin Middle School
Westmoor Middle School
Yorktown Middle School
Elementary schools:
Broadleigh Elementary School
Columbus Gifted Academy
Como Elementary School
Fairwood Elementary School
Hubbard Elementary School
Maize Elementary School
North Linden Elementary School
Siebert Elementary School
Valleyview Elementary School
West Broad Elementary School
Westgate Elementary School
The district also said Whetstone High School students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teachers and staff are setting up their classrooms.
The high school was renovated throughout the summer, which prevented the students and teachers from being inside.
The district said the building will have fully operational air conditioning.