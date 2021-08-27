x
20 Columbus City Schools return to in-person learning next week

Students spent their first week back at school doing virtual learning due to extreme heat and humidity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty Columbus City Schools will return to in-person learning next week, the district announced on Friday.

CCS said 19 schools will be back in the classroom on Aug. 30 and students at Whetstone High School will return to in-person learning on Sept. 1. 

The following schools going back Monday are: 

High schools:

  • Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)

  • Eastmoor Academy

Middle schools: 

  • Arts Impact Middle School

  • Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys

  • Johnson Park Middle School

  • Mifflin Middle School

  • Westmoor Middle School

  • Yorktown Middle School

Elementary schools:

  • Broadleigh Elementary School

  • Columbus Gifted Academy

  • Como Elementary School

  • Fairwood Elementary School

  • Hubbard Elementary School

  • Maize Elementary School

  • North Linden Elementary School

  • Siebert Elementary School

  • Valleyview Elementary School

  • West Broad Elementary School

  • Westgate Elementary School

The district also said Whetstone High School students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teachers and staff are setting up their classrooms. 

The high school was renovated throughout the summer, which prevented the students and teachers from being inside.

The district said the building will have fully operational air conditioning. 

   

