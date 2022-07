LIST: Start dates for central Ohio schools

10TV has compiled a list of start dates for school districts in the Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer is still in full swing but students will be back in the classroom in a matter of weeks.

Below, you'll find a list of start dates for local school districts:

Bexley City Schools – Aug. 18

Big Walnut Local Schools – Aug. 22

Buckeye Valley Local Schools – Aug. 18

Canal Winchester Local Schools – Aug. 22

Chillicothe City Schools – Aug. 18

Circleville City Schools – Aug. 18 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 22 (Preschool and kindergarten, last names A-L), Aug. 23 (Preschool and kindergarten, last names M-Z), Aug. 24 (All preschool and kindergarten students report)

Columbus City Schools – Aug. 24

Coshocton City Schools – Aug. 24 (Grades 3-12), Aug. 24 (Grades 1-2), Aug. 25 (Grades 1-2)

Delaware City Schools – Aug. 18

Dublin City Schools – Aug. 17 (first day for students), Aug. 24 (first day for preschool)

Grandview Heights Schools – Aug. 15

Groveport Madison Schools – Aug. 12 (Grades 1-6, 9), Aug. 15 (Grades 1-12)

Hamilton Local School District – Aug. 17

Heath City Schools – Aug. 18

Hilliard City Schools – Aug. 17 (K-12), Aug. 23 (preschool)

Jonathan Alder Local Schools – Aug. 17

Lancaster City Schools – Aug. 22 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 23 (Grades 10-12)

*Kindergarten students will be notified of staggered start dates

Licking Heights Local Schools – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-9, Kindergarten last names A-K), Aug. 18 (Grades 10-12, Kindergarten last names L-Z)

Logan-Hocking School District – Aug. 22 (Grades K-12, 5-day preschool), Aug. 23 (4-day PreK)

London City School District – Aug. 17

Madison-Plains Local School District – Aug. 17 (Kindergarten girls, grades 1-12), Aug. 18 (kindergarten boys)

Marysville Exempted Village School District – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-8 (last names A-M), Grade 9), Aug. 18 (Grades 1-8 (N-Z), grades 9-12), Aug. 22(kindergarten)

Marion City Schools – Aug. 16

Mount Vernon City Schools – Aug. 18

New Albany-Plain Local Schools – Aug. 18 (Grades 1-12 A-K), Aug. 19 (Grades 1-12 L-Z), Aug. 22 (Pre-school and kindergarten A-K), Aug. 23 (Pre-school and kindergarten L-Z)

Newark City Schools – Aug. 18

Olentangy Schools – Aug. 18

Pickerington Schools – Aug. 15-17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 18 (Kindergarten)

Reynoldsburg City Schools – Aug. 22

Southwest Licking School District – Aug. 17 (K-5, A-K, grade 6 and 9), Aug. 18 (K-5 L-Z, all middle school and high school students attend)

South-Western City Schools – Aug. 24 (Grades 4-12, K-3 A-G), Aug. 25 (grades K-3 H-O), Aug. 26 (grades K-3 P-Z)

Upper Arlington Schools – Aug. 16 (grades 1-6, 9), Aug. 17 (grades 1-12)

Westerville City Schools – Aug. 11

Whitehall City Schools – Aug. 18 (grades 1-12), Aug. 25 (Kindergarten)

Worthington Schools – Aug. 17