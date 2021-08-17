Reynoldsburg schools update guidelines to require students, staff to wear masks indoors

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg City Schools says students pre-K through 12th grade and staff will be required to wear masks indoors to start the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.
In the tweet, Dr. Brown says wearing masks will help keep kids in the classroom.
The updated guidelines follow the mask recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC, and the Ohio Department of Health.
The district was originally strongly encouraging students to wear a mask.
The change comes on the same day Gov. Mike DeWine urged school districts to require masks as the delta variant spreads throughout the state and the country.
The updated guidelines go into effect on Wednesday.