Reynoldsburg City Schools implements second 'altered bus schedule' due to COVID-related issues

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg City Schools is implementing another week of an altered bus schedule due to issues related to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, Superintendent Melvin Brown said for the week of Jan. 10, preschool and high school students will participate in remote learning.

Classes will be in-person for K-8 students and buses will be available to transport the students.

The altered bus schedule will last through at least Jan. 14.

This is the second week the district has implemented an altered bus schedule to COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

Brown said school officials considered different options, such as district-wide remote learning, but felt as if an altered bus schedule remains the best method.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we can run as close to a normal schedule as possible, but we, like other districts, are impacted by the shortage of bus drivers, COVID-19 and other factors,' Brown stated in the letter.