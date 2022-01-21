x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Police: 16-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing gun to school

The student is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school zone.
Credit: Shutterstock.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old student at Fort Hayes High School in Columbus was arrested after police said he brought a gun to school on Friday.

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools said two students were caught skipping class. During the investigation, one of the students admitted to having a handgun and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

The district's Safety and Security Team and Columbus police secured the weapon and the student was arrested.

The student is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school zone.

The district said counseling measures will be taken and the student's parents were notified about the incident.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Columbus officials push to keep students in the classroom ‘where they belong’