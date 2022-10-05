A Pickerington school district’s plan is unique, but the capacity challenge it faces isn’t

The Pickerington School Board presented a plan to implement long-term hybrid learning. This, as enrollment is steadily increasing in schools across central Ohio.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A central Ohio school district is considering whether to implement a hybrid learning model for two of its schools long term.

This is not because of COVID, but due to capacity concerns.

Student enrollment is increasing in districts across central Ohio, not just Pickerington. But this hybrid plan to address the challenge appears to be unique.

Lakeview and Ridgeview Junior High Schools are the two schools that are considering this plan. During a school board meeting Monday night the school board presented the plan which would have students at these two junior high schools learn both in person and virtually. Performing arts would be in person.

According to the district, “the team is discussing the matter further and considering feedback.”

This, as the district projects growth in enrollment.

While it appears there are no other school districts considering a plan like this at this time, enrollment is steadily increasing in schools across central Ohio.

In Olentangy, voters passed a spring 2020 bond package that included two new elementary schools and one new middle school. Shale Meadows Elementary opened in the fall of 2021, Berlin Middle School will open in fall 2023, and Elementary School 17 is being moved up to fall 2024 based on current projections.

In Westerville, voters approved a combined operating levy and bond issue in November 2019 and with that, a new elementary building will open next school year (2022-23) as well as a new middle school the year after (2023-24).

At Jonathan Alder Local Schools in Plain City, a district spokeswoman said, “with current predictions we’re looking at an enrollment jump in 3-5 years. So hopefully our current strategic planning will be in place to sustain the growth.”

For the South-Western City Schools District, here’s a snapshot of enrollment numbers over the past three years:

2020: 20,808

2021: 19,443

2022: 21,148

With enrollment steadily increasing in Licking Heights, three ballot issues passed since 2017 have allowed the district open new buildings to keep up with the need.

"We've had three ballot issues. First one in ‘17, one in ‘19. And then one last Tuesday, and the community supported all three of those,” explained Licking Heights Superintendent, Dr. Philip Wagner.

In Licking Heights, the most recent bond issue supports five building projects including a new elementary school and adding on to the high school that just opened in 2020.

"Now, any of our projections do not include the Intel project. It's too early for that because we can't model for that yet,” said Wagner. “But we're in a good spot. I mean, we're growing fast.”