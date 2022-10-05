Pickerington school board no longer considering hybrid plan for 2 junior high schools

Last week, the board proposed a plan that would have had students learning in-person and virtually due to capacity issues at both schools.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A central Ohio school district is scrapping a proposal that would have implemented a hybrid learning model for its two junior high schools.

During a board meeting Monday night, the Pickerington school board announced students at Lakeview and Ridgeview High Schools will be learning in person for the 2022-23 school year.

The board said it received an overwhelming response from parents about the proposal. However, the board says capacity issues are not going away and will need to be addressed come election time.

"We need a new junior high building and that's not going to go away any time soon," said Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs. "I ask all our audience members who are here this evening that when November rolls around, I hope we have this attendance as well when it comes looking at putting support for a new building on the ballot."