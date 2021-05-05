'I am just baffled': Pickerington Local School District levy fails for second time in 6 months

In November 2020, the same levy failed by 6% of the vote. Tuesday, it failed by more than 20%.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — In November 2020, the same levy failed by 6% of the vote. Tuesday, the $2.9 million bond levy for Pickerington Local School District failed by more than 20%.

“I just am baffled by the fact that it just did not pass,” said Jennifer Sander, the president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Ridgeview Junoir High.

Sander says with Tuesday’s levy failure the district is facing major growing pains.

“I don’t know what the solution is to accommodate more kids when we don’t have the room as it is,” she said.

The bond would have given the district a $95 million boost over the next 38 years. Residents would owe $8.46 per $100,000 of their home value every month.

The money, if approved, would have renovated both Pickerington North and Pickerington Central high schools, and it would have built a new junior high school.

Sander looks at these improvements as a no-brainer, but more than 61% of voters disagree.

“By parents not voting for the bond this time around, or even before, you’re ultimately hurting the students,” Sander said.

Sander says she’s heard different excuses from the pandemic to some intentionally holding the district at a standstill because of its ongoing social media issues.

In the past year, there have been three incidents involving district employees that have been dealt with by the board. Incidents including Black Lives Matter, police use of force and, most recently, the death of Ma’Khia Bryant where a social worker was placed on administrative leave.

“Your issue that you’re having with the city or the board of education is totally separate from what this is to do,” Sander said.

Polarizing opinions, she says, have kept people from having an open dialogue. She says she’s tried to talk to people who are against the levy, but conversations don’t get far. 10TV also sent out messages to people who oppose the levy, but no messages were returned.

“There is no give-and-take because nobody who is against the bond wants to discuss really why they’re against it,” she said.