Petition signed by teachers, parents and tax payers asking SWL to reconsider new school

Jennifer Hickman has a voice and she’s using it.

“I felt like it was important for them to hear from more people to say that that’s OK,” she said.

She’s a mother-of-two. Both of her children are in the Southwest Licking Schools District. Hickman is also a teacher and she’s fighting for a new Pataskala Elementary building

“It’s what’s best for the kids is what I will say all day long,” she said.

In December, the Southwest Licking Schools Board of Education voted to not build a new Pataskala Elementary and to pump about $11 million in renovations into the existing building.

In November, a survey with about 430 responses showed the majority of teachers and staff polled wanted to tear down Pataskala Elementary and build new instead of renovations.

With an aging building, even the board has questions about how long renovations would last.

“It is accurate that we have no idea how long any renovations would last,” Board President John Vincent said in an email to 10TV. “To put money towards a new building we would have to have a variance from the state because they are a partner in this project. If the state were to approve such a variance, then the district would have to borrow/finance the rest of the cost of a new build.”

Hickman started a petition for the board to reconsider. So far, she’s gotten about 500 signatures in two weeks with parents, teachers and taxpayers.

“But that’s the idea is that the money for a brand new building would come from the money that would be used to do maintenance and that kind of thing on the older building,” Hickman said.

“The money to construct an entire brand new school building presently is not at hand,” Vincent said. “Anything over the money that is allotted for the project ($11 million) would have to be borrowed and financed.”

With an ever-growing district, the board at its December meeting seemed to be planning ahead.

The district currently has three elementary schools with Pataskala, Etna and Kirkersville. In the future, when a new elementary school would be needed, the board threw around the idea of going back to voters to ask for a levy both for money to build a new school and for money for school renovations.

“I understand the history of [Pataskala Elementary],” Hickman said. “I understand the history of this town, but the building has small classrooms and classroom size can’t change. It doesn’t meet the needs of our 21st-century students anymore.”

“We do know our population is growing and we also know that we are a capped district in the state of Ohio,” Vincent said. “So, the district will not be receiving any additional funds from the state with regard to increased enrollment. However, there have been no discussions as to when a new levy may or even would be necessary or what it would look like.”