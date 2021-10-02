Parents form grassroots advocacy group to improve equity in classrooms in Columbus

The group, Racial Equity Parent Advocates, is hoping to bring new ideas to light and implement change that could improve equity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents at Kenwood French Immersion School in Columbus are teaming up to have tough conversations about equity to improve their children’s understanding of other students they interact with.

Racial Equity Parent Advocates (REPA) first launched in 2019 thanks to Bertha Obayuwana.

“The birth of REPA really came from an inspirational dialogue that focused on how to discuss race and racism with your children and from there we decided that a more organized official group would be effective in dismantling racism within our own small community,” Obayuwana said.

Obayuwana is joined by six other parents who lead the group and 20 to 30 other parents who continuously join on virtual Zoom conversations.

Kenwood parent Martha Ruggles also serves as a leader of the advocate group. She said the group has continued to hold heavy conversations but has also begun to support their community since protests broke out during the summer of 2020.

“There is a greater sense of urgency to name things and to take personal responsibility and action,” Ruggles said.

While the group continues to hold meetings every month on new topics surrounding equity, diversity and inclusion, they’re working to connect with other groups in the Columbus City Schools community who are on similar missions.

Together they’re hoping to bring new ideas to light and implement change that could improve equity.

Ruggles said one idea which she feels could improve equity is to strengthen relationships between students, teachers and families.

“Our initiative this year was to have a program called Classroom Connectors where we are able to have caregiver volunteers in all of our classrooms that would be an equity lens in the classroom," Ruggles said.

She says the program would be supportive of teachers, while also keeping an eye out for those who are not coming to classes and how they can help support and build community within the parent groups.

CCS recently hired Chief Equity Officer Dr. Dionne Blue to oversee improvements in this area within the district. Ruggles and Obayuwana said they are looking forward to the changes she will bring and are also ready for change on all levels.

“We all deserve it, but especially our students at Columbus City Schools really deserve it,” Obayuwana said.

The hiring of Dr. Blue comes as a result of a promise CCS made to families to better address equity, diversity and inclusion.

The district is one of several in central Ohio making policy and staffing changes to better suit students' needs.

10TV’s Krista Frost talked with district leaders and parents to find out if efforts made by districts are enough to change inequities.