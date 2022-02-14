Columbus parents frustrated with late decisions on remote, in-person learning

For the last month, several Columbus schools have pivoted to online learning every day due to staffing or heating issues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day, Columbus parents say they are living in limbo. The parents say they never know when their child will shift from learning in the classroom to learning over Zoom.

With a high number of staff absences, Eastmoor Academy, Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, West High School and Westmoor Middle School switched to remote learning Monday.

Londale Towns' son is a senior at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy. He's demanding better communication from Columbus City Schools

"If they value our time, they wouldn't tell us 10 minutes before school starts that there is no school today, right?" Towns said.

CCS told 10TV that families are notified in the evenings between 5 and 8 p.m., and in the mornings between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. They said over the last two weeks, they've seen a drop in the number of schools that have had to make the switch. Three to four were remote Monday, while more than 100 school buildings have been in-person.

Londale Towns Jr. said while remote learning is not difficult, it has its challenges.

"When you're behind a Chromebook and on the internet, you never know what can happen. You're home with more distractions and you have to worry about this and siblings. When in school it's one focus and everybody can lock in, we can engage, and it just gives us a better purpose," he said.