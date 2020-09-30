Parents and educators react to Columbus City Schools plan for blended learning

The plan includes some students returning two days a week and continuing virtually three days a week.

Many Columbus City Schools high schoolers are preparing to see friends and learn in a different way following the announcement from the district to begin blended learning plans Oct. 19.

Parent Cherie Caldwell has two daughters in high school in the district and said one of them will be among the first to return.

“I think they’re all relieved to get back to doing their practical stuff, it’s hard to teach hand-on stuff from a distance I think,” Caldwell said.

Her daughter is a junior studying at a career technical center.

“She’s 16, she’s looking forward to getting her license, she wants to interact with friends and it’s fall so they’re thinking about hayrides and you know haunted houses,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said while her daughter is excited for the simple things, she’s concerned about her daughter's health.

“I think the maternal instincts kind of go into hyperdrive, because ultimately as mothers, we want our children to be well," she said.

Caldwell said she is not surprised by the district's decision to move forward with blended learning.

The Columbus Education Association members were not able to say the same.

President John Coneglio and other members of the union shared a statement stating disappointment in the decision made by Superintendent Dr. Dixon.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised that once again Dr. Dixon has publicly announced a “plan” without first reaching an agreement on its terms with your Union,” the statement begins.