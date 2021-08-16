Pandemic poses challenges for central Ohio parents making decisions about kindergarten

There is no clear reason for this – and we will have to wait for the data for this year to see how it compares.



“I think some people were doing that last year out of concern for safety and also because a lot parents were working from home last year,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. “As more parents are returning to the workplace, I think the need for safe schools for young children to learn in is even more important than it was before.”



Other parents like Jennifer Faieta in Canal Winchester will be homeschooling.



“COVID was not our main reason for choosing homeschooling but it did kind of help seal the deal a little bit because just seeing and hearing from other parents having to deal with so many changes,” she said.



Because her daughter Aspen is five years old, they will try it this year as a test to see how it goes. If it’s not the best for Aspen then she will start kindergarten in a public school next school year at the age of 6.



“For now, with so many unknowns and knowing this is a good fit for our family, it seemed like this was an easy choice,” she said.



An easy choice for some, as others grapple with how to launch their children's entire education as the pandemic presses on.