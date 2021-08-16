Pandemic poses challenges for central Ohio parents making decisions about kindergarten

DUBLIN, Ohio — When it comes to kindergarten, Ohio saw an 8% drop in enrollment from 2019 to 2020. There’s no clear reason why, but before the pandemic, enrollment numbers changed year to year by far less.
This week some kids are going to school for the first time since the pandemic started and the decision was a tough one for parents, as the pandemic hasn’t shown any signs of letting up. Some are turning to homeschool.
Troy Carter’s daughter Samantha is about to turn six years old.
“We actually found out she has ADHD,” said Carter. “We found that out during the pandemic because she struggled with being home, not having that structure.”
This school year, the Dublin family was torn on what to do about kindergarten for Samantha.
“But now we’re looking at sending her into a school with a lot more kids,” Carter said.
Kids are in an age group that cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.
For Carter, it was the risk of COVID-19 or the risk of not having enough structure for Samantha.
"You just learn better in person," he explained.
They chose to enroll her in kindergarten with Dublin City Schools.
It’s a decision many parents are up against this year.
Data from the Ohio Department of Education has shown that between fall 2019 and fall 2020, kindergarten enrollment dropped more than 8%. Normally it changes year to year by less than a percent.
There is no clear reason for this – and we will have to wait for the data for this year to see how it compares.
“I think some people were doing that last year out of concern for safety and also because a lot parents were working from home last year,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. “As more parents are returning to the workplace, I think the need for safe schools for young children to learn in is even more important than it was before.”
Other parents like Jennifer Faieta in Canal Winchester will be homeschooling.
“COVID was not our main reason for choosing homeschooling but it did kind of help seal the deal a little bit because just seeing and hearing from other parents having to deal with so many changes,” she said.
Because her daughter Aspen is five years old, they will try it this year as a test to see how it goes. If it’s not the best for Aspen then she will start kindergarten in a public school next school year at the age of 6.
“For now, with so many unknowns and knowing this is a good fit for our family, it seemed like this was an easy choice,” she said.
An easy choice for some, as others grapple with how to launch their children's entire education as the pandemic presses on.