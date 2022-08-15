Ohio State families prepare students for move-in day

Move-in 'day' for students who will live in residence halls will be a staggered process throughout the week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks the start of move-in day for Ohio State University students!

Dave Isaacs, a spokesperson with the Office of Student Life, told 10TV that move-in 'day' for students who will live in residence halls will be a staggered process throughout the week.

“We'll have about 14,000 students living in university housing and, of course, this doesn't include the number of students living off campus,” Isaacs said.

He said to avoid the crowd, each student has an assigned date and time to limit the number of students moving into each building at once.

10TV spoke with Noah, who is going to be a freshman at OSU, and his father Chris Klein about how he feels about starting his college career.

"I'm excited to get that first taste of freedom,” Noah said.

The Klein's are from the Akron area. They came down to Columbus on Sunday to beat the traffic.

"We packed up everything. I kind of procrastinated and packed up the last day, and so we packed up everything and drove here today,” Noah said.

Noah's father is excited about what his son will learn by living on his own.

"How to take care of himself on his own, he's had a lot of help at home so that will help him grow. You know, living in a room with four other guys, it's a lot less space than you're used to at home,” Chris said.

Isaacs said students will be greeted with Welcome Week, which includes dozens of events focusing on involvement, service, academics and athletics.