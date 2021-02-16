Ohio State campus to remain open for Tuesday, all classes go online

The university made the announcement Monday evening as central Ohio gets hit with snow and ice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University announced that the Columbus campus will remain open Tuesday, but there will be no classes in-person as central Ohio gets hit with a wave of snow and ice.

Online and distanced-learning will go on as planned for Tuesday.

Students and staff should check with leaders of other scheduled activities to be sure there are no other changes or cancellations.

The university said any staff members with the ability to telework are encouraged to do so but should check with their supervisor first.

COVID-19 testing at Jesse Owens North has been canceled for Tuesday. The university said anyone with an appointment at this location should reschedule through MyChart.

Most campus operations will remain open, including the Wexner Medical Center and clinical services.