Ohio schools chief announces he'll step down in September

The state superintendent plans to resign in September and retire from state service after more than five years of leading the Ohio Department of Education.

Paolo DeMaria, 58, has been superintendent of public instruction since 2016, when the Ohio board of education approved him for the job in a striking unanimous vote. DeMaria notified the current board president on Thursday that he plans to retire from state service, effective Sept. 24, according to the department.

His message included a commitment to support a smooth transition and help ensure continued progress on the strategic education plan that was developed for the state while he was superintendent.

DeMaria’s work in state government stretches back to the 1980s. He has advised both Republican and Democratic governors and also served as state budget director.

Statement from Gov. Mike DeWine