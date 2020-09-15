Ohio Department of Education releases abbreviated version of annual school report cards

The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) released an abbreviated version of its annual school report card Tuesday.
The 2019-2020 report card does not include grades or ratings. ODE says limited data was available due to the coronavirus pandemic and school-building closures.
“While schools have less information available than in years past, we still emphasize the importance of gauging where students are in terms of academic achievement and using available district data to inform improvement to instruction,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “The education community’s goal is to carry forward the teamwork, collaboration and care we’ve seen since last spring through this new academic year and beyond. We have never been more focused, united and determined to ensure each child is challenged to learn, prepared to pursue a fulfilling post-high school path and empowered to become a resilient, lifelong learner who contributes to society.”
What's not included in this year' report cards:
- Overall grades for any district or building
- Individual grades or ratings for given components or performance measures
- Information about student performance on state tests
- Academic growth of students during the school year and the extent to which achievement gaps are being addressed
This edition does include:
- Information on graduation rates
- Prepared for Success indicators and some other measures
- The usual demographic and enrollment data is available along with other district and school operational details