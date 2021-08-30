$5 million in grants awarded to 27 Ohio universities, colleges for security upgrades

Eligible expenses include but are not limited to improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio is awarding 27 higher education institutions a total of $5 million in grants to fund security upgrades on their campuses.

The funds are part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program funded as part of Senate Bill 310.

“The commitment to school safety is one that I take seriously,” said Governor DeWine. “By awarding these grants, campuses can go beyond identifying areas that need to be improved by developing and executing plans that promote the wellbeing of staff and students.”

According to the governor’s office, schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement to be eligible for funding.

The program is one of two new school safety programs launched by the Ohio School Safety Center this year.

The 2021 K-12 School Safety Grant Program will award an additional $5 million to qualifying public K-12 schools for similar expenses.

Eligible school districts will be contacted by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and applications will be accepted until Nov. 1 with awardees being announced in early 2022.

