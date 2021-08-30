$5 million in grants awarded to 27 Ohio universities, colleges for security upgrades

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio is awarding 27 higher education institutions a total of $5 million in grants to fund security upgrades on their campuses.
The funds are part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program funded as part of Senate Bill 310.
“The commitment to school safety is one that I take seriously,” said Governor DeWine. “By awarding these grants, campuses can go beyond identifying areas that need to be improved by developing and executing plans that promote the wellbeing of staff and students.”
According to the governor’s office, schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement to be eligible for funding.
Eligible expenses include but are not limited to improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.
The program is one of two new school safety programs launched by the Ohio School Safety Center this year.
The 2021 K-12 School Safety Grant Program will award an additional $5 million to qualifying public K-12 schools for similar expenses.
Eligible school districts will be contacted by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and applications will be accepted until Nov. 1 with awardees being announced in early 2022.
Institutions of higher education receiving a grant are:
- Bowling Green State University: $102,964
- Belmont College: $50,000
- Central Ohio Technical College: $135,000
- Central State University: $231,750
- Cincinnati State Technical and Community College: $162,500
- Columbus State Community College: $160,000
- Hocking College: $104,000
- Kent State University: $210,400
- Lakelake Community College: $117,168
- Lorain County Community College: $155,350
- Miami University: $120,095
- Northwest State Community College: $174,779
- Ohio University: $168,770
- Ohio State University: $369,900
- Owens Community College: $102,800
- Rhodes State College: $161,200
- Rio Grande Community College: $185,446
- Shawnee State University: $153,998
- Southern State Community College: $149,500
- Stark State College: $170,100
- Terra State Community College: $224,783
- University of Akron: $430,000
- University of Cincinnati: $430,000
- University of Toledo: $205,330
- Washington State Community College: $316,719
- Youngstown State University: $118,528
- Zane State College: $88,920
