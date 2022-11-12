Ohio Board of Education approves resolution rejecting federal protections for LGBTQ students

The board approve the resolution by a vote of 10-7 with one abstention.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a resolution that would reject President Joe Biden's amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would expand Title IX protections for LGBTQ students.

First introduced by board member Brendan Shea, the resolution would require school districts to tell parents when their child "questions their gender identity," wants to be identified by another name or pronoun or other matters related to their gender identity.

The resolution also asks the legislature to approve a ban on teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The expanded definition of Title IX requires schools to allow access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams to transgender students. The goal of the expansion was to provide more protection for students against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Supporters urged the board to vote for the measure, saying it will prevent schools from shielding parents if their children identify as transgender.

Opponents of the measure argue it will cause harm to transgender youth by outing them when they aren't ready to tell their parents and will increase bullying in schools because they will not be a protected class.

Schools in Ohio that do not go along with Biden's amendment risk losing federal funding for their school lunch program.