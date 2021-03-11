Newly elected Dublin City School board members strive for growth in district

Tiffany DeSilva and Lindsay Gillis both say growth is needed in the district. Gillis said adding a fourth high school is needed.

DUBLIN, Ohio — According to Ohio Department of Education statistics, Dublin City Schools is the 10th largest district in the state.

The district's student population is 17,000 and 90% of the students it graduates go on to higher education.

The affluent school district is growing, but it also has challenges.

Schools like Dublin Jerome High School are using modular classrooms to educate students.

It's an issue two newly elected school board members say is not acceptable.

“That is definitely not ideal, and not what we would expect from Dublin City Schools so it is a challenge to deal with that,” said Tiffany DeSilva who won the election to the Dublin School Board Tuesday night.

“We need to come through with our promises. First, we got levy money in 2018, levy money to add additions to Jerome High School, and we have yet to do that. We have added 12 more modular’s people are learning in hallways we have failed on our promise for money that we have,” said Lindsay Gillis who also won election to the Dublin School Board Tuesday night.

The modular classrooms are expected to be removed in 2023

Both DeSilva and Gillis say growth in the district is one of the major challenges facing this area. Adding a fourth high school is something Gillis said will be needed.

While both welcome the growth, they say the key is being proactive about it.

“I think what is important that we get growth projections because the numbers we were dealing with because the numbers we were working with before were under projected,” DeSilva said.

Both newly elected board members are people of color and believe for the first time the school board truly represents everyone. They say diversity, equity and inclusion are high on their priority lists.

“I want to know why some libraries have more books than others,” Gillis said.

“Do our students with disabilities have access to the playground equipment,” DeSilva said.

Of the 10 largest districts in the state, Dublin City School District's minority population of 33.4% trails only the large urban communities of Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Akron and Toledo.

Both candidates take issue with this school survey that was randomly sent to 460 Dublin residents.

It concluded that most people are satisfied with the growth of the district and that the mood surrounding Dublin schools is effusive.

“I have a real problem with that we say that we are real transparent. I have yet to meet anyone who filled out that survey. I don't think things are all sunshine and smiles in Dublin City Schools,” Gillis said.

Addressing the district's challenges is something both candidates say they are excited to tackle.