Some New Albany parents call for school board member to resign after controversial tweet about mask mandates

Some parents are calling for the resignation of New Albany school board member Phillip Derrow after a controversial tweet about mask mandates.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — In 2018, New Albany-Plain Local School Board Member Phillip Derrow and his wife created what’s called the “New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate.”

The city says it’s designed to “foster lifelong learning, the open exchange of different views and ideas and civil discussion especially related to political discourse.”

Derrow is now facing calls for his resignation after what many call an insensitive tweet that he’s since removed.

Derrow’s tweet on Aug. 15 made a comparison to the government forcing schools to mandate masks for children to that of the Holocaust:

“And if we are to truly learn from our mistakes these past 18 months Just as Jews after the horrors of the Holocaust We must declare, and implement laws to assure “Never Again.”

After the tweet was first reported on a local news blog, parents complained, and it was later deleted and Derrow’s Twitter account no longer exists.

When reached for comment, Derrow declined to talk on camera, but sent 10TV this statement:

"I sincerely apologize for the way I have communicated on social media. The pandemic has tested our commitment to neighborliness and civility. I recognize that in my passion and deep concern for the burden we have placed on children, I have not lived up to this test or my own values to respect differing opinions. We all love our kids and want them to be safe and healthy; we just have honest disagreements about how to do that. I view this as an opportunity to recommit to the core principle that we can only achieve our goals through open, honest, respectful dialogue.”

“I don't think an apology is enough and I have requested that he resign,” said Sarah Higgiston, a New Albany parent.

When asked if he planned to resign, he said, "I represent a broad portion of our community who deserve a voice in our schools and on our board, and I will continue to serve on the board in fulfillment of my commitment to be their voice.”

Mask wearing is a hot topic in New Albany where parents have been pressuring the board of education since last June about whether to create a mask mandate or not. So far, the school has left that up to each parent to decide if their child should wear a mask.