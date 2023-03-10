Morgan Local Schools strike ends after employees, union reach tentative agreement

Superintendent Kristen Barker said the board of education will officially vote on the measure on Sunday to approve the contract.

MORGAN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Morgan Board of Education and a local union reached a tentative agreement on Friday, ending a strike that started last week.

According to a release from Superintendent Kristen Barker, the tentative contract includes a total raise package of more than 14% over three years in addition to yearly step wage increases. Employees will see a 6% increase in the first year, which is 1% more than what was offered last week.

Barker said the board of education will officially vote on the measure on Sunday to approve the contract.

Tom Quaintance, the president of Union 51, told 10TV last week the union was pushing for an increase in wages.

The union represents maintenance workers, mechanics, secretaries, aids, cooks and custodians.

"Both sides worked hard to get to this point, and we want to sincerely thank everyone on the negotiating team for their hard work, diligence and commitment," Barker said.