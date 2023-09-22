Marysville Schools still finalizing details on new school bus route plan

Marysville Schools could soon be adjusting their daily school schedules to accommodate the lack of school drivers it is struggling with.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Another school district is being hit by the bus driver shortage. Marysville Schools could soon be adjusting their daily school schedules to accommodate the lack of school drivers it is struggling with.

On Thursday, the Marysville school board listened to people from their transportation department explain why six school bus routes are currently not regularly staffed.

Right now, there are a few drivers on leave as well as a few open positions, which has led to them re-working bus routes on a weekly basis.

Leaders with the Marysville school board say they've seen an overwhelming amount of growth in the district, which means more students are taking the bus, and not enough drivers are on staff to keep up.

For the time being, at least until a permanent solution is worked out, the temporary plan will involve new start and end times for students across the district in order to make sure students still have bus routes.

The district will start planning new bus routes starting Monday, Sept. 25. However, in order to change the bell schedule the school board must officially approve it, which they expect will happen at their next meeting on Oct. 19.

