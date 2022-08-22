Many parents say they support CCS teachers, will not allow students to learn remotely

It’s the only thing seemingly agreed upon that a teachers’ strike is not the picture perfect idea for a good education.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a two-sided argument where both sides have a one-track mind, it’s the only thing seemingly agreed upon: A teachers’ strike is not the picture perfect idea for a good education.

“It’s not forgiving,” Bridgett Palmer said. “I’m not understanding why.”

Palmer has two children in the district. She says the Columbus Education Association’s decision to strike is not ideal, but it is necessary.

“Stop ignoring our kids’ needs,” Sabrina Wycuff said. “These buildings need to be repaired.”

Wycruff agrees. She also has two children in the district who attend Briggs High School.

Both Wycuff and Palmer say the heating and cooling issues are too much to ignore.

“In all honesty…they come in to my house and [if] I didn’t have heating or cooling in these months…there’s water damage, mold, mildew…I’m being charged with child neglect, child endangerment [and] whatever else,” Wycuff said.

Both mothers say even with CCS moving to remote learning their children will not be taking part.

Wycuff has one child on an Individual Education Plan (IEP) and says they need that in-person instruction. Palmer worries about the lack of schooling for stand-in substitutes.

“We won’t be doing it,” Palmer said. “Anytime you tell me…you can be a teacher with just a high school diploma, it’s unacceptable to me.”

When asked about possible truancy punishments, Palmer says she is standing with the teachers.

“I’m ready to do whatever the teachers need me to do,” she said.

Not taking online classes, the mothers say, is a show of support for CEA and what teachers are trying to do. They are also pleading with Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon to do, what they say, is right and to put teachers and students back in the classroom.