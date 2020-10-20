Local school districts sorting out plans concerning state testing

The Ohio Department of Education posted updated information on its website regarding testing.

Parents in Ohio are trying to find answers about state testing as fall deadlines for completing standardized exams approach.

The Ohio Department of Education posted updated information on its website regarding testing. While exams were canceled during the spring, the site shows that should not be the expectation for fall testing.

The site also states that all testing must be done in person with an administrator who meets specific qualifications.

Parents in different school districts are now contacting schools to find out if their child is required to take state tests or if they can opt out.

Hilliard City Schools sent a letter to parents detailing how standardized testing will work. Students will be divided into groups based on their teacher to come to a school to take an exam. The letter also states parents can submit an online refusal form to allow their child to opt out of taking the test.

Some parents of students in Columbus City Schools are hoping to do the same, but say they are unsure whether that is something they can do.

Representatives with the district said the “fall administration of the ELA test is a state requirement. We are finalizing plans.” The district said they cannot give specific details about those plans at this time.