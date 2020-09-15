Improving your child's home learning setup for less

You don't necessarily need to spend money to jazz up your child's learning space.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — By now your kiddo has started classes... And if you're realizing there are a few things your school-from-home space needs- you're in luck.

On local store shelves we're finding many of the leftover school supplies now going on sale, like glue sticks half-off and notebooks 75% off.

Local mom Tiffany Farley doesn't mind spilling her cost-saving tricks. "Absolutely not. No one needs to spend thousands of dollars for virtual or hybrid learning. We were able to get a lot of our furniture and supply through friends and family, through clearance, through dollar store."

She reached out to neighbors and family for furniture, like a card table. She said all you have to do is add some inexpensive shelving paper.

Farley says $2 white boards are reusable and another good trick to avoiding stacks of papers.

Beyond repurposing and clearance, double check that you've made comfy spots in your home, so little ones have the right place to zone in.

"We didn't spend hardly any money and were able to create a set up that our kids feel comfortable in," Farley said. "It's been productive. They've been happy this last couple of weeks. They're happy with it."