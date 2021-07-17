Incoming freshmen visit Capital University as new digital initiative gets underway

The student visits came as the school introduced its newest initiative called "Project Indigo," a digital initiative to help with learning.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Saturday was a big day for incoming students as they were able to visit Capital University before the start of the school year.

The student visits came as the school introduced its newest initiative called "Project Indigo," which will offer individualized access to learning resources and enhanced face-to-face connections with faculty and students.

All undergraduate students and faculty will be given the iPad and Apple Pencils as part of the initiative.

Incoming freshmen were able to visit the Bexley campus Saturday to pick up their new technology. Returning students will receive their items when they return to campus.

Students were also able to get to know their professors and meet their classmates, while also getting the opportunity to get familiar with Capital University's campus.

Students say they're excited.

"It feels right, it feels natural," Mark Barrett, of Cincinnati, said. "I feel like it's where I'm meant to be."