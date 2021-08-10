Hilliard schools requiring masks for all students, staff starting Tuesday

The district said the change comes as there are more COVID-19 cases within the district's boundaries and more students testing positive for the virus.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard City Schools announced all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings starting on Sept 7.

Previously, masks were only required for Pre-K through sixth-grade students.

The district said the reason for the change is due to more COVID-19 cases within the boundaries of the district and more students testing positive, including in seventh through 12th grade where masks aren't currently required.

On Aug. 10, there were about 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents within the district's boundaries. On Thursday, that number is 467 cases per 100,000 according to the district.

"Every safety measure we take now is to keep our students in school five days a week. Individuals who are wearing masks are significantly less likely to be required to quarantine. We feel this step is necessary in order to do everything possible not only to keep our students in school but also to slow the number of positive cases in our schools," Superintendent David Stewart said in a release.