Hilliard City Schools to require grades Pre-K-6 to wear masks, 'strongly' encourages masks for grades 7-12

The district announced its plans for the return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard City Schools will require all students and staff in Pre-K through 6 to wear masks indoors when school resumes, the district announced.

The district announced its plans for the return to in-person learning on Tuesday, saying it “strongly encourages” students and staff in grades 7-12 to mask up when indoors when class begins. Despite the recommendation, the district clarified all unvaccinated staff will be required to wear masks.

Additionally, masks will be required on all school busses in compliance with federal orders the district said. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks when outside.

“If data trends determine we need to make changes to any of our protocols, we have the ability to adjust swiftly and in a targeted fashion,” the district said in a letter to parents. “Today’s decision is data-driven, and as data shifts in either direction, our protocols could also change.”

In addition to mask guidance, the district it is implementing several COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure students and staff remain safe. That includes keeping people physically distanced by three feet when possible, and making sneeze guards available to students and staff.

The announcement comes after the Hilliard City Schools Board authorized Superintendent David Stewart to make decisions in regard to COVID-19 safety protocols in the classroom. Stewart is also in charge of relaying COVID-19 data to the board on a regular basis.

Hilliard joins several other school districts throughout central Ohio that have implemented mask policies ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Dublin City Schools board voted to strongly recommend masks for students and staff on Monday. The decisions come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed Franklin County and most other counties throughout central Ohio as having a high level of community transmission.

Hilliard City Schools are set to resume classes on August 19.