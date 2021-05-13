Hilliard City Schools announces new superintendent

David Stewart was selected by the Hilliard City School Board and is expected to start July 1.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard City Schools has announced its next superintendent

David Stewart was selected by the Hilliard City School Board and is expected to start July 1.

Stewart has been the deputy superintendent at South-Western City Schools for the last eight years.

He has also served as principal of Hilliard Darby High School for four years and helped open Hilliard Bradley High School in 2008.

The district's previous superintendent, Dr. John Marschhausen, left to be the superintendent in Dublin last month.