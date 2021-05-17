Here are the summer learning programs offered by Central Ohio school districts

This is how several districts in central Ohio are navigating summer learning experiences.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Educators in Central Ohio are now turning their attention to summer programs as the 2020-2021 school year comes to an end.

Leaders at South-Western schools planned their summer programs prior to mandate changes made by the CDC and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“June will be a primarily virtual experience,” Assistant superintendent at South-Western City Schools Dr. Brian Bowser said. “Although we do have some very small invitational groups which will be in person, maybe students who need to work on speaking and language skills, we’ll be inviting in small groups in safe ways.”

Families who will send their students to summer programs across Central Ohio should check with their district to find out more about COVID-19 protocols.

Bowser said that even if students are not invited back for specific learning goals, all students in the South-Western district have the chance to create those goals.

“All of our families K-8, whether you’re with a teacher or not, we have designed what we’re calling a summer learning playbook,” Bowser said.

The playbook gives families learning plans, tasks, and goals for students which they can complete without help from the district. Bowser said it could be especially helpful for the many families who wish to give students a “normal summer.”

“We certainly recognize that this has been incredibly taxing, and every family has had different situations. So, we want to offer support for whatever our families need,” he said.

In Hilliard, Amy Essex Chamberlain has two children, one of which is using the previous year of unusual learning to advance his academics through summer school.

“My eighth-grader loved working from home so much on the academic side, so he signed up to do gym over the summer,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain added that her teen plans to continue to use summer school to get ahead on credits to either graduate early, with credits, or possibly take a gap year.

“It’s solidified this idea of taking education into his own timeline,” she said.

Hilliard will offer courses for high schoolers to receive credit, intervention for younger students and several other creative options for all students.

10TV reached out to several districts in Central Ohio to find out how they will navigate summer learning experiences. You can find that information below:

Bexley:

Bexley City Schools will offer more than 60 in-person courses for students during the summer months, held in all five of the district’s schools. Courses will begin June 7 and run through July 30, with no classes the week of July 5-9.

Columbus City Schools:

Registration for Columbus City Schools summer experience is now open to students. Leaders are making programming more enriching for all students, working with a number of partners in the city to create engaging learning experiences. Programs will begin June 14 and last six weeks. Information for registration and specific programs can be found here.

Dublin City Schools:

Dublin City Schools will offer a variety of summer learning opportunities for students in high school, second and third grade and students with specific needs. High School programs will focus on credit recovery for students grades nine through 12. Students in second and third grade will have English learning and reading programs available to them. Extended school years programs are offered to students who require special education services. You can find out more about offerings here.

Gahanna-Jefferson Schools:

All students in the Gahanna-Jefferson School District will be able to register for summer school programs. Families can choose from intervention related programs for Kindergarten through eighth grade students or make-up classes and opportunities for credits for high schoolers. Transportation is provided for most students. The deadline for enrolling is June 9. You can find more information here.

Groveport Madison Schools:

Groveport Madison Schools will offer extended learning opportunities which will focus on reading, math and social-emotional learning. Select students will be invited to attend summer programming. Courses will begin June 14 and run through July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Counselors will work with students who attend courses for social-emotional learning.

Students who attend for math will experience a variety of games and other learning techniques. Students attending for reading will take part in book clubs and writing exercises.

High school students will have the opportunity to focus on credit recovery. Transportation for summer programming is provided.

Hamilton City Schools:

Students in second through eighth grade in the Hamilton Local School District will be able to participate in summer learning programs. District leaders are aiming for in-person instruction with options for virtual learning. English Language Arts and Math will be offered to students with limited spacing available. The district will hold two sessions, the first beginning June 7 and the second beginning July 26. For more information on Ranger Bridge click here.

Hilliard City Schools:

A summer Bridge program will divide students in Hilliard into three grade bands, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Younger students who attend morning sessions will be able to choose from Math and Reading sessions with opportunities for emotional support.

Younger students who choose afternoon sessions will be able to select learning programs which include STEM, art and music, among other subjects. High School students will be able to attend summer courses for credits. More information can be found here.

Newark Schools:

High School will continue with an annual summer school program with additional learning experiences for all students which are free and will include lunch and transportation. Programs offered to students include STEM, foreign language, orchestra, reading, math and coding and all programs will begin the first week of June and run through July 23. More information can be found here.

Reynoldsburg Schools:

Summer School programs will be offered for students 2-12 grade. Elementary school students leaving grades 2, 3, and 4 will be able to enroll in summer school for math and reading. The district will put emphasis on students who need to pass Ohio’s Third grade reading guarantee.

Middle school students leaving grades 5 through 7 will be able to participate in a four-week program to provide intervention and support for a post-pandemic return to learning. High schoolers will be able to gain and makeup credits through summer classes. Families can reach out to buildings leaders for more detailed information about summer programming.

South-Western City School District:

Select students will be invited for primarily virtual learning this summer. High Schoolers will have opportunities for credit recovery and first-time credit primarily taking place online. All students in the district will have access to a learning playbook which can help families with learning on a more independent basis. More information about summer programming can be found here.

Teays Valley:

Students in all age groups will be offered summer courses and programs. This year the district will add busing and meals to summer schooling. Select students will be invited to attend summer learning in small class sizes. All students have access to online playbooks which offer learning plans for families. Information about the playbook can be found here.

Westerville City Schools:

Westerville will offer traditional in-person intervention to students this summer. Other programs will be offered to students such as the Summer Theatre program for students 7 through 12 grades. A new “Ignite” program will be offered to students. It will allow for extended opportunities that were not readily available to students during the previous school year. More information about Westerville’s programming can be found here.

Worthington City Schools: