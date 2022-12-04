School district changes policy to allow man with no education background to serve as director

General Arnold W Bunch Jr. served in the U.S. Air Force and has no experience teaching children. Hamblen Co. Schools leaders changed policy so he could lead.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders of Hamblen County school met Tuesday evening to decide who would oversee a school district with 18 schools and around 10,000 students.

Before that, they voted to use an emergency protocol to change some of the board's policies. Normally, a proposal to change the policy would need to pass two readings over the course of two separate meetings. However, because they used an emergency protocol, the policy changed after one reading.

They removed the requirement for directors of schools to have a background in education. That paved the way for General Arnold W. Bunch Jr. to be chosen as the district's next superintendent. While he has no experience teaching children, he does have an extensive résumé in military service.

He has a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College and currently serves as a commander of the Air Force Material Command. He has also flown more than 2,500 hours and earned a Distinguished Service Medal.

"We legally took the direction that we did this evening to make him a qualified candidate, and that is how it came about," said Carolyn Clawson, the chair of the board.

Bunch Jr. did not attend the meeting on Tuesday, and WBIR reporters have made several requests to contact him. He has not responded.

He will officially become superintendent in the summer. Some parents said they did not agree with the board's decision to change policy using emergency protocol so he could serve.

"I would think an emergency would be some sort of a natural disaster, such as when the pandemic started," said Vanessa Palmer in some previous reporting, a parent in the school system. "The policy is in place to have a director of schools who has an educational background."

Some other parents who attended the meeting on Tuesday said they supported him as leader of the school district.

"I hope that our next director of schools does a wonderful job and can learn to make up any deficiencies he may come with," said Palmer at the meeting.

"Kids need structure, adults need structure, I need structure," another parent said.