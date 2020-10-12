Growing school district leaders hoping for passage of new funding plan

Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner of the Licking Heights School District says his growing school district needs more funding.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Superintendents across Ohio are hoping change will come to the way their districts are funded following the passage of House Bill 305 through the House of Representatives.

For the past few years, research has determined the cost of educating a student. Education leaders said that cost along with individual district information can help determine how schools would be funded in the future.

“It will base the foundation amount, the amount that districts receive per student, on what is the actual cost of providing a high quality education to every student and then would provide an equitable way to divide the responsibility between the state and local communities,” said Ohio Education Association Scott DiMauro.

For the last several years, Ohio’s public schools have been funded using a formula which about 82% of schools no longer use.

“We have a school funding system in the state of Ohio that’s been ruled unconstitutional four times by the Ohio Supreme Court,” DiMauro said.

That ruling comes for a variety of reasons, but DiMauro said that’s primarily because the formula relies heavily on local property tax and property tax wealth.

Superintendents said that creates inequalities across the school systems in Ohio.

Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner of the Licking Heights School District is hoping this bill passes as his districts funding is “capped”.

“So that means that we’re supposed to receive the money but, we don’t receive the money,” Wagner said. “For example, in our school district, when we look at what we’re supposed to receive from the state formula, for their calculations, we should receive just over $23 million. Instead this year we’re receiving just more than $12 million.”

Several other central Ohio districts are in the same position as Wagner. But the most recent data he reviewed shows his district is in the top five of the quickest growing districts in the state.

“At 150 students increasing every year, if you look at 25 students then obviously, we’re going to need 6 new teachers every year,” Wagner said.

He said the demands for what his district needs does not match the capped funding provided by the state.

House Bill 305 would allow for the correct funding his district needs as it grows.

“The problem is there is nothing scheduled to review this in the Senate, so I don’t think anything’s going to happen this calendar year,” Wagner said.