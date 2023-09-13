Groveport Madison school board to discuss adding security detectors at all schools

Five weapons detectors have already been added at Groveport Madison High School.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Increasing school security is the focus once again at Groveport Madison Schools. The Groveport Madison School Board of Education is set to consider more potential security upgrades across the district at its meeting on Wednesday.

Since the start of this school year, weapons detectors paired with additional security staff have been placed at Groveport Madison High School and at football games.

The security measures came after multiple safety incidents involving students and fans bringing guns to school last academic year. Most recently, there was also an incident at the Groveport Madison football game against Canal Winchester where fans not associated with either school brought in multiple Glock 9 mm guns.

School leaders with Groveport Madison High School said since the school year started, they have not had any major incidents inside their high school, which they credit their new safety staff and weapons detector systems for.

“It’s really made a difference in our school day. It’s been a heck of an adjustment, especially entering our school through the Evolve safety systems, but the kids are really appreciative of it,” said Deputy Superintendent Paul Smathers.

And now the school board is considering doing the same thing at all schools across the district.

“The goal is to have them in all of our buildings,” said Smathers.

The school board will also recognize the Madison Township Police for their response at the Canal Winchester game in August.